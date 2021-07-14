BlackRock quarterly profit jumps 28% By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc (NYSE:), the world’s largest asset manager, reported a 28% jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as investors poured more money into the company’s funds, boosting its assets under management to new highs.
The company’s adjusted net income rose to $1.55 billion, or $10.03 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $1.21 billion, or $7.85 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $9.46 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.