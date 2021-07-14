BlackRock Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



BlackRock Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – BlackRock (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

BlackRock announced earnings per share of $10.03 on revenue of $4.82B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $9.28 on revenue of $4.59B.

BlackRock shares are up 25% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.27% from its 52 week high of $919.73 set on July 12. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.32% from the start of the year.

BlackRock follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

BlackRock’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.

Goldman Sachs had beat expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $15.02 on revenue of $15.39B, compared to forecast for EPS of $9.96 on revenue of $12.04B.

