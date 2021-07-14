BlackRock CEO signals low demand for crypto from long-term investors By Cointelegraph

BlackRock (NYSE:), an institutional asset manager that has indirect exposure to (BTC), has recorded a major decline in investor demand for cryptocurrency.

The company’s CEO Larry Fink declared Wednesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that BlackRock has been seeing less crypto-related queries from investors recently, signaling a massive drop in demand for crypto.

Bitcoin price over the past year. Source: CoinGecko