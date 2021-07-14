Bitcoin price returns to ‘critical’ pivot zone as $33K stays untouched By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) failed to crack $33,000 on July 14 as a bounce from multi-day lows delivered only modest progress.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked another day of ranging — albeit with increased volatility — for BTC/USD on Wednesday.

BTC/USD buy and sell levels (Binance) as of July 14. Source: Material Indicators/ Twitter
Bitcoin liquid supply ratio annotated chart. Source: William Clemente/ Twitter