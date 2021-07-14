Bison Trails provides infrastructure support to Provenance blockchain By Cointelegraph

Bison Trails provides infrastructure support to Provenance blockchain
Provenance will utilize Bison Trails’ infrastructure to strengthen its network and provide support to Hash holders to run validator nodes, according to June Ou, the executive director at Provenance Blockchain Foundation. Hash is the native cryptocurrency of the Provenance blockchain, serving both as a medium of payment as well as a governance token.
“We’re proud to support Provenance in its mission to transform the financial services industry for the better,” said Joe Lallouz, Bison Trails’ CEO. “The launch of Provenance to a public Tendermint blockchain opens the door for the growing adoption and new applications of blockchain technology in financial services.”
