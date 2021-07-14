Bindi Irwin And Her Baby Smile While Eating Together

“Smiles over breakfast with this happy little light.”
Earlier today, Chandler Powell shared two lovely photos of him and Irwin smiling from ear to ear when they were hanging out with Grace.
“Smiles over breakfast with this happy little light,” Powell captioned the Instagram post with a red-heart emoji.
The Wildlife Warrior has been documenting all of Grace’s cute moments on social media.
And a few days earlier, he shared an even more adorable photo of Grace meeting the baby kangaroos at the Australia Zoo.
“Introducing our @australiazoo kangaroo joey to our human joey🦘,” he jokingly wrote. “Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama❤️.”
Every day has been an amazing adventure for Grace. Thanks to her mom and dad, she’s having the best time in the world!
