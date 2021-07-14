Billionaire SBF says FTX may one day buy Goldman Sachs and CME By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
33

Hong-Kong-based billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has stated that FTX may consider buying U.S. financial giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and exchanges such as Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in the future.

Speaking with the Financial Times on July 14, Bankman-Fried stated that if FTX can become the top crypto exchange and supplant rivals such as Coinbase and Binance, the idea of purchasing giants such as Goldman Sachs and CME group is not off the table: