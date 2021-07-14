Biden Seeks to Cut Energy Storage Costs by 90% Within Decade

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday an ambitious goal of cutting the cost of energy storage by 90% within a decade, an effort officials say is necessary to achieve the president’s climate goals.

Spearheaded by the Energy Department, the plan seeks breakthroughs that will be critical for the use of power from solar, wind and other renewable energy sources when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing.

“We’re going to bring hundreds of gigawatts of clean energy onto the grid over the next few years, and we need to be able to use that energy wherever and whenever it’s needed,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.