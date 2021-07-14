Best Scarlett Johansson Behind The Scenes Moments

5.
When she and Mark Ruffalo adorably re-created this birthday bit throughout the entire Age of Ultron press tour and beyond:
7.
When she was 100% convinced she would not survive Thanos’s snap and then — spoiler alert — she freaking survived(!!!):
9.
When she did not hesitate to call out Jimmy Fallon during a game of True Confessions when he asked about her jellyfish sting:
10.
When Jimmy Kimmel asked her about her favorite Black Widow line, and she shared her Iron Man 2 fail:
11.
When she tried realllllllly hard to get the hang of this whole ~Zoom interviews~ thing and took a tumble or two along the way:
12.
When her Black Widow costar David Harbor shared some dad jokes, and her reactions were *chef’s kiss*:
13.
When she was very excited to see Guillermo at the Oscars red carpet and stopped by for a shot of tequila:
14.
When Sean Evans tried to show her the latest Avengers memes on Hot Ones and she totally showed off her internet knowledge:
15.
And finally, when she wasn’t afraid to call out sexist interview questions, like this one about what’s under Black Widow’s signature suit:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!