Best Scarlett Johansson Behind The Scenes Moments

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
31

1.

First, when she roasted Chris Hemsworth with this savage burn:

2.

When Chris Evans scared the living daylights out of her and she never fully got over it:

3.

When she had this hilariously honest reaction to a Twitter user who hates her acting:

4.

When she explained the entirety of Infinity War in about .5 seconds:

5.

When she and Mark Ruffalo adorably re-created this birthday bit throughout the entire Age of Ultron press tour and beyond:

6.

When she was a little bit sneaky and sent Chris Evans into a frenzy over his missing name tag:

7.

When she was 100% convinced she would not survive Thanos’s snap and then — spoiler alert — she freaking survived(!!!):

9.

When she did not hesitate to call out Jimmy Fallon during a game of True Confessions when he asked about her jellyfish sting:

10.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked her about her favorite Black Widow line, and she shared her Iron Man 2 fail:

11.

When she tried realllllllly hard to get the hang of this whole ~Zoom interviews~ thing and took a tumble or two along the way:

12.

When her Black Widow costar David Harbor shared some dad jokes, and her reactions were *chef’s kiss*:

13.

When she was very excited to see Guillermo at the Oscars red carpet and stopped by for a shot of tequila:

14.

When Sean Evans tried to show her the latest Avengers memes on Hot Ones and she totally showed off her internet knowledge:

15.

And finally, when she wasn’t afraid to call out sexist interview questions, like this one about what’s under Black Widow’s signature suit:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR