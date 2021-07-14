based cybersecurity firm Avast in merger talks with NortonLifeLock

Article content

UK-based cybersecurity firm Avast Plc said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks over a merger with peer NortonLifeLock Inc.

If the deal goes through, it will be a cash-and-share offer, Avast said. The company, however, added there was no certainty a deal will be agreed.

Avast makes free and premium security software for desktop and mobile devices under the Avast and AVG brands. It has a market capitalization of 5.20 billion pounds ($7.21 billion), according to Refinitiv data.