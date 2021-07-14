Bank of America profit surges on reserve release boost By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:) reported a jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as it released reserves it had set aside last year to cover potential loan losses tied to the pandemic.

The bank’s net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $8.96 billion, or $1.03 per share, from $3.28 billion, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 77 cents per share, according to IBES estimate from Refinitiv.