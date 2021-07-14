Asia FX, stocks trip as U.S. inflation fuels rate hike fears

Matilda Colman
Jul 14, 2021

Singapore stocks shed minor early gains

and most other emerging Asian equities and currencies slipped on

Wednesday after U.S. inflation data stoked fears of

earlier-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. dollar firmed after data overnight showed consumer

prices in the United States increased by the most in 13 years in

June, leading investors to sweat over the prospects of the Fed

scaling back policy support swiftly.

South Korea’s won skidded 0.5% while Indonesia’s

rupiah, Malaysia’s ringgit and the Philippine peso

eased 0.2% each.

Stocks in Jakarta tumbled 0.8% to lead losses in the region.

“This backdrop of higher for longer U.S inflation and a

faster hiking Fed and strengthening USD is not a good recipe for

emerging Asia,” Robert Carnell, regional head of research,

Asia-Pacific at ING said.

.”..With the backdrop turning less supportive, we may have

to deal with a broad-based EM souring in both bond and FX space

as we head into the year-end.”

The Fed has so far called rising inflation “transitory,” and

all eyes now turn to Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before

Congress this week for further clues on the bank’s stance.

SINGAPORE SUBDUED

In Singapore, the FTSE Strait Times Index edged lower

after rising as much as 0.3% and the Singapore dollar was

marginally lower.

Preliminary data showed the city-state’s economy grew 14.3%

annually, its fastest pace in just over a decade year-on-year,

but contracted 2% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted

basis.

The annual growth “is not a glamour shot of roaring,

unfettered recovery but rather glimmers of nascent pick-up

extending,” Mizuho analysts said in a note, but flagged risks

from COVID-19 variants and the Fed’s potential policy change.

“A bumpy path out of the pandemic may persist for far longer

than is generally expected. A steadier recovery will probably

only emerge in 2022.”

Vietnamese shares, which have slumped more than 7% so

far this month amid a record rise in COVID-19 infections, gave

up early gains and shed another 1.6%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 2 basis points

at 1.499%.

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Emperador

up 3.5%, JG Summit Holdings up 2.7%, and SM

Investments up 2%.

** In Indonesia, top index losers are Sekar Bumi

down 7%, Bank Sinarmas down 7%, and Solusi Sinergi

Digital down 6.9%.

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0614 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD % X S S YTD

% DAILY %

%

Japan +0.12 -6.55 <.n2>

China EC>

India -0.10 -2.01 <.ns ei>

Indones -0.19 -3.11 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi -0.19 -4.26 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.34 -4.44 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapo -0.01 -2.53 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.03 +1.76 <.tw ii>

Thailan +0.00 -8.18 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

