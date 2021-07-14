Asia FX falls as U.S. inflation fans Fed rate hike fears

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
35

Author of the article:

Emerging Asian markets slipped on

Wednesday after U.S. inflation data stoked fears of

earlier-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve,

while Singapore stocks shed small, early gains made after the

release of gross domestic product data.

Consumer prices in the United States increased by the most

in 13 years in June, leading investors to sweat over the

prospects of the Fed scaling back policy support swiftly.

The U.S. dollar firmed after the data overnight, leading

South Korea’s won down 0.4% while Indonesia rupiah

and Malaysia’s ringgit eased 0.2% each.

“This backdrop of higher for longer U.S inflation and a

faster hiking Fed and strengthening USD is not a good recipe for

emerging Asia,” Robert Carnell, regional head of research,

Asia-Pacific at ING said in a note.

.”..With the backdrop turning less supportive, we may have

to deal with a broad-based EM souring in both bond and FX space

as we head into the year-end.”

Singapore’s FTSE Strait Times Index traded flat after

rising as much as 0.3% and the Singapore dollar was

unchanged.

Preliminary data showed the economy grew its fastest pace in

just over a decade year-on-year, but contracted 2% on a

quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis.

Alex Holmes, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics,

said he still expects GDP to expand to the top end of the

government’s 4%-6% estimate in 2021.

“With new infections down and the government rolling back

containment measures, the recovery should regain momentum over

the coming months,” Holmes said.

Philippine shares avoided the broader fall and added

0.1% after a more than 1.7% drop on Tuesday. Data also showed

remittances in May jumped more than 13% from last year.

Vietnamese shares also gave up early gains to trade

0.4% lower. The index has slumped more than 7% so far this month

amid a record rise in COVID-19 infections, but HSBC equity

strategist Devendra Joshi was still bullish on its prospects.

“We believe Vietnamese equities still have juice left and so

we remain positive,” Joshi said in a note to clients.

“With the pandemic still a cause for concern and the market

dominated by retail investors, further volatility can’t be ruled

out. But we do not expect the weakness to persist for long.”

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down

5.7 basis points at 4.554%.

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are JG Summit

Holdings up 1.8%, Metro pacific Investments up

1.3%, and Bank of the Philippine Islands up 1.2%.

** Top gainers on Singapore’s STI include Thai Beverage

up 1.5%, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings

up 1.5%, and Jardine Matheson Holdings up 0.6%.

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0331 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD % X S S YTD

% DAILY %

%

Japan +0.11 -6.56 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.00 -1.92 <.ns ei>

Indones -0.17 -3.09 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi -0.14 -4.22 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.09 -4.20 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapo +0.00 -2.52 <.st re i>

Taiwan -0.01 +1.73 <.tw ii>

Thailan +0.00 -8.18 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

