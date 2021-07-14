Apple, American Airlines Rise Premarket; Bank of America Falls By Investing.com

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.9% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) rated the leisure apparel retailer as a ‘conviction buy’, saying the company has many growth opportunities and that the stock holds an attractive risk-reward balance.

Peloton (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.8% after Wedbush downgraded its recommendation on the exercise equipment maker to ‘neutral’ from ‘outperform, saying the number of fitness alternatives is growing as the pandemic recedes.

BlackRock (NYSE:) stock fell 2.1% despite the world’s largest asset manager reporting that assets under management jumped to a record $9.49 trillion in the second quarter from $7.32 trillion a year earlier. The stock is up over 25% year to date.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) stock rose 2.3% after the airline reported better than expected quarterly revenue, adding that it expected to remain profitable for the rest of the fiscal year as travel demand picks up.

