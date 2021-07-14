Amazon chair Jeff Bezos donating $200 million to Smithsonian

Article content

WASHINGTON — Amazon.com founder

and chair Jeff Bezos will donate $200 million to the Smithsonian

Institution, the largest gift since the museum’s founding in

1846.

The Smithsonian Institution, which bills itself the world’s

largest museum and includes 19 U.S. museums and the National

Zoo, said $70 million of Bezos’ donation will support the

renovation of the National Air and Space Museum in Washington

and $130 million will help fund a new education center at the

museum. The center will be located in a new facility to be

constructed on the east side of the museum’s plaza on the

National Mall and will be named the Bezos Learning Center.

