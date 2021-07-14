AIG to sell life and retirement unit stake to Blackstone for $2.2 billion By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A new sign is displayed over the entrance to the AIG headquarters offices in New York’s financial district, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Reuters) – American International Group Inc (NYSE:) said on Wednesday it would sell a 9.9% stake in its life and retirement business to a unit of Blackstone (NYSE:) for $2.2 billion in an all-cash deal.
Shares of AIG rose about 5.3% to $48.85 in extended trading.
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust will also acquire some of AIG’s affordable housing assets for $5.1 billion, the companies said.
AIG will enter a long-term asset management relationship with Blackstone to manage $50 billion of life and retirement’s investment portfolio, with that amount increasing to $92.5 billion over the next six years.
“(The deal) provides AIG with flexibility as we continue to work to separate Life & Retirement from AIG, and results in significant new capital for AIG to deploy to support our capital management priorities,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.