15 Inappropriate Celebrity Interview Questions

1.
When Robert Downey Jr. was promoting a Marvel movie and was asked about his past drug use and getting arrested.
2.
When Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen spoke about the rumors about them having eating disorders, and then Oprah asked them what size they are.
3.
When Jay Leno asked Kanye West if his recently deceased mother would be ashamed of him for interrupting Taylor Swift’s speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.
4.
When David Letterman asked Lindsay Lohan questions about rehab that hadn’t been approved.
5.
When Anne Hathaway was on The Today Show to talk about Les Misérables, and the first thing Matt Lauer did was ask her about the photo the paparazzi took of under her skirt.
6.
When Wendy Williams asked Laverne Cox extremely personal questions about her transition.
7.
When David Letterman interviewed Paris Hilton and blindsided her with a question about her time in jail.
8.
When an interviewer asked One Direction which band member sleeps with the most women.
9.
When Ellen asked BTS if they’ve ever hooked up with their fans.
10.
When Scarlett Johansson was doing a press junket for The Avengers and was asked if she wore underwear beneath her costume.
11.
When Jane Fonda was promoting her new movie and Megyn Kelly asked about her cosmetic surgeries.
12.
When Howard Stern asked Harry Styles about his dad and recently deceased stepfather.
13.
When Wendy Williams asked Draya Michele how many basketball players she’d been with.
14.
When Katie Couric asked Carmen Carrera if she’d gotten bottom surgery.
15.
And when Wendy Williams asked 18-year-old Marcus Scribner if he was a virgin.
