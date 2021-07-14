15 Inappropriate Celebrity Interview Questions

A while back, we asked the members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which celebrity interview moment was inappropriate or uncalled for. A lot of submissions included interviewers asking questions that completely crossed the line. Here are the most shocking ones:

1.

When Robert Downey Jr. was promoting a Marvel movie and was asked about his past drug use and getting arrested.


Channel 4 News

“RDJ clearly looked like he didn’t want to answer but the interviewer kept pushing him to the point where RDJ left the room.”

tatumrosner

2.

When Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen spoke about the rumors about them having eating disorders, and then Oprah asked them what size they are.


ABC

“When she interviewed the Olsen twins, she was so disrespectful the whole time. That interview is probably why they’re so notoriously private now.”

diyanahj

3.

When Jay Leno asked Kanye West if his recently deceased mother would be ashamed of him for interrupting Taylor Swift’s speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.


Citytv / NBC

“I don’t support Kanye, but asking a question like that when someone is in such a vulnerable state is just wrong.”

seapens2095

4.

When David Letterman asked Lindsay Lohan questions about rehab that hadn’t been approved.


CBS

“Letterman started addiction-shaming her and her rehab failures, and kept pressing on her. She handled it well, but ew.”

jessicab44f8ce128

5.

When Anne Hathaway was on The Today Show to talk about Les Misérables, and the first thing Matt Lauer did was ask her about the photo the paparazzi took of under her skirt.


NBC

“She was able to steer the convo slightly, but Matt just wouldn’t let go of the topic. It was so cringe and uncomfortable.”

saraha93

6.

When Wendy Williams asked Laverne Cox extremely personal questions about her transition.


CBS Television Distribution

7.

When David Letterman interviewed Paris Hilton and blindsided her with a question about her time in jail.


CBS

“You could see she was holding back all her anger. But being made fun of for something when you’re trying to move forward in life was so uncalled for.”

morgangraham1

8.

When an interviewer asked One Direction which band member sleeps with the most women.

9.

When Ellen asked BTS if they’ve ever hooked up with their fans.


NBC

“So disrespectful and it made RM so uncomfortable. She then took it a step further when they didn’t answer and asked the translator to translate for her. Not funny.”

kirstinguardian

10.

When Scarlett Johansson was doing a press junket for The Avengers and was asked if she wore underwear beneath her costume.


Warner Bros. Television Distribution

11.

When Jane Fonda was promoting her new movie and Megyn Kelly asked about her cosmetic surgeries.


NBC

“Megyn had no right to ask her about that. We all know she had surgeries, but who the fuck cares? It’s her body. Jane was there to promote a movie and not discuss her personal choices.”

s4bb472acb

12.

When Howard Stern asked Harry Styles about his dad and recently deceased stepfather.

13.

When Wendy Williams asked Draya Michele how many basketball players she’d been with.


CBS Television Distribution

14.

When Katie Couric asked Carmen Carrera if she’d gotten bottom surgery.


ABC

“Carmen wasn’t comfortable with the question. Laverne Cox was also on the show and she was quick to shut Katie down with an eloquent explanation as to why her line of questioning was offensive.”

myviolentheartandsoul

15.

And when Wendy Williams asked 18-year-old Marcus Scribner if he was a virgin.


CBS Television Distribution

“He was super uncomfortable and to make it worse, his dad was on the side with the camera witnessing everything. She said the reason why she asked was because his character on Black-ish was sexually active. Luckily, he just nervously laughed it off and said that the audience can use their imagination on that subject.”

jsmnmllr164

What are totally inappropriate questions interviewers have asked celebrities? Let us know in the comments.

