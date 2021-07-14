11 Black Widow Actors In The Movie Vs. In Real Life

So that’s where I know them from!
Warning: spoilers ahead for Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! 🚨🚨
1.
Scarlett Johansson’s first role as Laura Nelson in North in 1994:
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow:
Scarlett Johansson in real life:
2.
Florence Pugh’s first role as Abbie Mortimer in The Falling in 2014:
Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in Black Widow:
Florence Pugh in real life:
3.
David Harbour in his first onscreen role as a waiter on an episode of Law & Order in 1999:
David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in Black Widow:
David Harbour in real life:
4.
Rachel Weisz in her onscreen debut as Sarah Thompson in Advocates II:
Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff in Black Widow:
Rachel Weisz in real life:
5.
Ray Winstone in his film debut as Steve Brodie in That Summer in 1979:
Ray Winstone as Dreykov in Black Widow:
Ray Winstone in real life:
6.
Olga Kurylenko as Iris in her debut film L’Annulaire (The Ring Finger) in 2005:
Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster in Black Widow:
Olga Kurylenko in real life:
7.
Violet McGraw in her first credited role as Nina on the Netflix series Love in 2018:
Violet McGraw as young Yelena in Black Widow:
Violet McGraw in real life:
8.
Ever Anderson in her first role as young Alicia Marcus in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter:
Ever Anderson as young Natasha in Black Widow:
Ever Anderson in real life:
9.
O-T Fagbenle in his first movie role as Joe in Breaking and Entering:
O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason in Black Widow:
O-T Fagbenle in real life:
10.
William Hurt in his first big screen movie as Professor Edward Jessup in Altered States in 1980:
William Hurt as Secretary Thaddeus Ross in Black Widow:
William Hurt in real life:
11.
And finally, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a Saturday Night Live cast member in 1983:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina in Black Widow:
And Julia Louis-Dreyfus in real life:
