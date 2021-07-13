Zac Efron Busting Out Grandpa From A Retirement Home

Zac recently gave fans an inside look as he and his brother Dylan busted their grandpa out from a retirement home to the tune of the Mission Impossible theme song. He captioned his IG post: “We’re coming Grandpa! @dylanefron”
Zac can be seen slyly sneaking in through the lobby, doing a somersault and snagging an employee badge to get through the locked doors.
He finally reaches his grandpa’s room and they are off for a day of adventures as he successfully wheels him out of the retirement home.
So, what was the goal of the covert mission? It was all in the name of watching the Euro Cup while enjoying an ice cold bottle of Coca-Cola, of course.
At the end of the clip, Zac reveals that “my grandpa is better at acting than I am.” Still looks like a successful family day in my book!
It just goes to show that Zac truly is a gem and he’d go to great lengths to get some quality time with his family.
