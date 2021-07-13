Winner spends a fortune in crypto on Sotheby’s diamond auction By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
29

Winner spends a fortune in crypto on Sotheby’s diamond auction

Art and jewelry brokerage Sotheby’s put a 101 carat diamond up for auction, fetching over $10 million in crypto for the rock on Friday.

The diamond “sold for $12.3 million to an anonymous buyer last Friday at Sotheby’s Hong Kong,” MarketWatch reported on Monday. “It’s the most expensive gem ever purchased with cryptocurrency, according to Sotheby’s,” MarketWatch added.