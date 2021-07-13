WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT STRAIGHT LINES?

In recent times, it has become quite difficult for students to study strategically and earn their desired goals. Not having appropriate guidance is one of the key factors responsible for students lagging in their curriculum. One of the subjects which kids, in general, find difficult and boring is Maths. The concept of Straight lines is one of the sub-parts of maths that can be fun if the concepts are crystal clear. Various online platforms provide guidance and clarity to solve geometric mean problems.

What is a straight line?

A straight line is a combination of infinitely small points that are clustered together. A general straight line has no starting and endpoint. It has no width or thickness and ends at infinity. A straight line can be at various angles, either 180°, 90° or, any other angle possible. With Cuemath it is quite fun to understand the concepts with the assistance of math experts they provide. They ensure that the concept is thorough with the kids and are available to solve any doubts they might have.

Types of straight lines:

A straight line is of three types:

One having no endpoint- The straight-line that has no ends can be extended through either side up to infinity. Straight-line having one endpoint- This type of straight-line has one end that is represented by a dot and the other end is open that is represented by an arrow. The end with the arrow can be extended up to infinity. Straight-line with both endpoints- A straight-line that is represented with dots on both sides cannot be extended any further and has a specified length.

Further, the lines can also be distinguished based on angles:

Straight-line with an angle of 180°. – This type of line is called a horizontal line. In this type of line, when the angle is calculated between any 2 points on the line is 0° or 180°. Line with an angle of 90°- This type of line is called a vertical line and gives an angle of 90° or 270° when calculated between any 2 points on the line. Line with a slant- this type of straight line can have any angle other than 0°, 180°, 90°, 270°. They are also called oblique lines.

Equation of a straight-line:

ax + by +c = 0, where a, b, c are constants and x, y are the variables.

The slope of a line is given by –a/b or m=tanΘ, where m is the slope and Θ is the angle formed between the line and the positive x-axis.

The y-intercept of the slope is given by

Various methods of solving a straight line:

Where a, b represent x- intercept and y-intercept respectively i.e. (a,0) is the point on y- axis and (0,b) is the point on x-axis.

Types of slopes: