Wall Street Opens Lower but Steadies After CPI Shock; Dow Down 50 Pts By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened moderately lower on Tuesday but were comfortably off the premarket lows that they hit in response another set of stronger-than-expected inflation data.

By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the was down 44 points, or 0.1%, at 34,842 points. The was down 0.2%, while the was down less than 0.1%.

The annual rate of rose to 5.4% in June, defying expectations for a decline to 4.9%. The monthly rises in both the and its narrower, ‘’ definition also both outstripped expectations.

The data revived fears that the Federal Reserve will soon start to withdraw the monetary stimulus that has driven the rally of the last 18 months.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal had published an interview with St. Louis Fed President , in which Bullard said the time was already right for reducing the Fed’s asset purchases, which are currently running at $120 billion a month.

The second-quarter earnings season got off to a mixed start, with JPMorgan (NYSE:) stock falling 1.2% on concerns that its headline profit figure was flattered by the release of reserves made earlier in the pandemic. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) stock, by contrast, rose 0.8% after riding a wave of merger and acquisition activity in the quarter, which offset a decline in trading revenue. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.1% after it raised its guidance for earnings growth in the current fiscal year to 11% from below 10% previously.