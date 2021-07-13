UK-based equity funds had record $8.6 billion inflows in second quarter

LONDON (Reuters) – UK-based equity funds had record inflows totalling 6.2 billion pounds ($8.6 billion) in the second quarter, fund network Calastone said on Tuesday.

Funds focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues have accounted for 50% of net inflows into UK-based equity funds this year, Calastone said in a statement.

More than two-thirds of UK fund flows by value pass across the Calastone network each month.

($1 = 0.7206 pounds)

