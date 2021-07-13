UAE’s flydubai cuts Boeing 737 MAX order by 65 By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the logo of flydubai is parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 11, 2019. REUTERS/David Ryder



DUBAI (Reuters) – United Arab Emirates airline flydubai said on Tuesday it had agreed with Boeing (NYSE:) to cut the number of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft it will take delivery of by 65 to 172, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline had already taken delivery of 14 jets out of a total order of 251.

“flydubai has reached an agreement with Boeing and the airline has adjusted its aircraft orders which had been placed in 2013 and 2017,” the statement said.