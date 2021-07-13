U.S., UK trade chiefs meet, agree to strengthen bilateral ties By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The flags of the United States and the United Kingdom stand after bi-lateral photo between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson was cancelled at the State Department in Washington, U.S. March 22, 201
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met her British counterpart Liz Truss in Washington on Tuesday, and the two agreed to continue working to strengthen bilateral ties, Tai’s office said in a statement.
Tai and Truss agreed that their recent truce in a long-running trade dispute over aid for planemakers Airbus and Boeing (NYSE:) creates a platform for “future collaboration on shared challenges, including those posed by the anti-competitive practices of China and other non-market economies.”
They also stressed the importance of fair competition in the global economy and agreed to work together both on a bilateral and multilateral basis to enhance the international trading system, and address forced labor issues.
