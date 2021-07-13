U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.31% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.31%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.31%, while the index fell 0.35%, and the index fell 0.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which rose 1.90% or 4.53 points to trade at 242.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.35% or 3.75 points to end at 281.07 and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) was up 1.01% or 0.55 points to 55.03 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 4.25% or 10.13 points to trade at 228.16 at the close. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.55% or 3.38 points to end at 215.20 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.46% or 4.69 points to 317.05.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 2.37% to 153.06, Mastercard Inc (NYSE:) which was up 2.15% to settle at 383.62 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) which gained 1.90% to close at 242.40.

The worst performers were ConAgra Foods Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.40% to 33.99 in late trade, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:) which lost 4.98% to settle at 13.75 and Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.86% to 30.71 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 127.40% to 9.005, Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 59.93% to settle at 4.750 and Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 39.43% to close at 9.300.

The worst performers were SGOCO Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 52.25% to 9.550 in late trade, Mediaco Holding Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 50.82% to settle at 8.360 and Transcode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.99% to 4.58 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2438 to 751 and 106 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2696 fell and 790 advanced, while 139 ended unchanged.

Shares in PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.37% or 3.55 to 153.06. Shares in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.90% or 4.53 to 242.40. Shares in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.90% or 4.53 to 242.40. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.35% or 3.75 to 281.07. Shares in Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 39.43% or 2.630 to 9.300. Shares in Transcode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 28.99% or 1.87 to 4.58.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 5.88% to 17.12.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.12% or 2.15 to $1808.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.67% or 1.24 to hit $75.34 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.82% or 1.37 to trade at $76.53 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.67% to 1.1779, while USD/JPY rose 0.25% to 110.62.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.56% at 92.773.