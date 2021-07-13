U.S. State Department warns business of risk linked to China’s Xinjiang By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Huocheng County in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 3, 2018.REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department issued a supply chain business advisory related to China’s Xinjiang province on Tuesday, warning of potential risks related to forced labor and human rights abuses.

“Given the severity and extent of these abuses, businesses and individuals that do not exit supply chains, ventures, and/or investments connected to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating U.S. law,” the State Department said in a statement.

