U.S. SEC charges blank check firm Stable Road, space startup Momentus over misleading claims By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday said it had charged blank-check company Stable Road Acquisition Corp, its sponsor SRC-NI, space exploration company Momentus Inc and two executives for misleading claims over their planned $1.2 billion merger.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the companies and Stable Road Acquisition Company’s chief executive Brian Kabot had agreed to pay $8 million to resolve allegations that they misled investors about Momentus Inc.’s technology and national security risks associated with its former CEO Mikhail Kokorich.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.