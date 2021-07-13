U.S. June budget deficit falls to $174 billion

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government posted a June deficit of $174 billion, about a fifth of the June 2020 deficit of $864 billion, as a rebound in the labor market and an earlier tax deadline this year raised revenues, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

Receipts for June jumped 87% to $449 billion, in part a reflection of this year’s Internal Revenue Service income tax filing deadline being brought forward to May 17 compared to last year’s pandemic-induced delay to July 15.

The Treasury also said taxes withheld from wages increased by 33%, on an adjusted basis, to $240 billion during June compared to a year ago, while June corporate taxes rose to $79 billion from $11 billion last year.