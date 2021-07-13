U.S. June budget deficit falls to $174 billion By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
32

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government posted a June deficit of $174 billion, about a fifth of the June 2020 deficit of $864 billion, as a rebound in the labor market and an earlier tax deadline this year raised revenues, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

Receipts for June jumped 87% to $449 billion, in part a reflection of this year’s Internal Revenue Service income tax filing deadline being brought forward to May 17 compared to last year’s pandemic-induced delay to July 15.

The Treasury also said taxes withheld from wages increased by 33%, on an adjusted basis, to $240 billion during June compared to a year ago, while June corporate taxes rose to $79 billion from $11 billion last year.

Outlays for June dropped 44% from a year earlier to $623 billion, largely due to the outsized impact on the deficit a year earlier from the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program, a subsidy to keep businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This reduction in costs helped lower the fiscal year-to-date deficit to $2.238 trillion from $2.744 trillion for the first nine months of the prior fiscal year, Treasury officials said.

Year-to-date receipts rose 35% from a year earlier to $3.056 trillion, while outlays grew 6% to $5.294 trillion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR