Twitter suspends some fake accounts it verified by mistake

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it mistakenly verified some fake accounts that the social media company has now permanently suspended, months after restarting its verification program.

The company in May relaunched verifications after a years-long freeze on public submissions for the site’s blue check marks, saying only “notable” users would be awarded the badge.

“We mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.