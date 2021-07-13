Twitter Accuses Addison Rae Of Being A Trump Supporter

“Your Republican is showing.”
You know Addison Rae. She’s the third most followed TikToker and has a name that has slowly become synonymous with controversy and backlash.
Well, Rae is now being accused of supporting former president Donald Trump after a video came out of her excitedly greeting him during the UFC 246 match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.
In the clip, which was originally shared by the YouTubers behind NELK, Addison Rae can be seen maneuvering through the crowded section she’s seated in to get to former President Donald Trump before tapping on his shoulder and offering her hand to shake.
“Hi, I’m Addison,” the 20-year-old told Trump. “Nice to meet you. I have to say hi. Hello. So nice to meet you.”
People on Twitter were quick to express their disdain for the exchange and Rae’s excitement.
While others were quick to point out that this is not the first time Rae has faced accusations of being right-leaning.
In September of 2020, Rae previously refuted rumors that aligned her with the Republican party after alleged screenshots of her voting record appeared to show her voting for their candidates since 2014. However, the influencer responded to the corresponding backlash by saying she was “not registered and never have been registered” to vote.
Earlier that same year, when Rae shared a photo of her bedroom, fans thought they spotted a Trump flag on her floor.
Rae refuted the claim by posting a photo of two beach towels, suggesting these Fourth of July “souvenirs” were what fans mistook for the flag.
But now, with this meeting igniting the flames, people aren’t buying it.
This controversy comes just a single day after Rae received backlash for joking about how her short-lived college career prepared her to interview fighters at the UFC red carpet event for the McGregor versus Poirier fight.
Which left a bad taste in the mouths of those who believe Rae’s joke took a dig at those in the competitive broadcast journalism field who work for years to get a chance at such an opportunity.
Despite any rockiness with the public, Rae will soon be transitioning from our phone screens to the big screen. She was cast in a gender-swapped version of the hit She’s All That, in which she’ll make her acting debut.
