Twitter Accuses Addison Rae Of Being A Trump Supporter

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
32

“Your Republican is showing.”

You know Addison Rae. She’s the third most followed TikToker and has a name that has slowly become synonymous with controversy and backlash.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Well, Rae is now being accused of supporting former president Donald Trump after a video came out of her excitedly greeting him during the UFC 246 match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.


Twitter: @trippieejackie / Via Twitter: @trippieejackie

In the clip, which was originally shared by the YouTubers behind NELK, Addison Rae can be seen maneuvering through the crowded section she’s seated in to get to former President Donald Trump before tapping on his shoulder and offering her hand to shake.


Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Via Getty Images

“Hi, I’m Addison,” the 20-year-old told Trump. “Nice to meet you. I have to say hi. Hello. So nice to meet you.”


People on Twitter were quick to express their disdain for the exchange and Rae’s excitement.

She aint even have to go up to him too. Everybody else was seated but she had to fangirl. Went up to him grinning from ear to ear talkin bout “it’s nice to meet you!” 😭 https://t.co/9ypdYD35mc


Twitter: @THEEEhottie / Via Twitter: @THEEEhottie

people saying it’s not a big deal and the polite thing to do like ???? no one owes him shit first of all and second of all they’re at a fight with thousands of people she did not have to go out of her way to introduce herself to “someone she doesn’t support” https://t.co/vLN2l3iy0L


Twitter: @lovesudifferent / Via Twitter: @lovesudifferent

While others were quick to point out that this is not the first time Rae has faced accusations of being right-leaning.


Twitter: @ChrisKlemens / Via Twitter: @ChrisKlemens

In September of 2020, Rae previously refuted rumors that aligned her with the Republican party after alleged screenshots of her voting record appeared to show her voting for their candidates since 2014. However, the influencer responded to the corresponding backlash by saying she was “not registered and never have been registered” to vote.

growing up our parents always said “don’t believe anything you see on the internet” yet everyone somehow trusts everything they read on here…


Twitter: @whoisaddison / Via Twitter: @whoisaddison

Earlier that same year, when Rae shared a photo of her bedroom, fans thought they spotted a Trump flag on her floor.


Twitter: @whoisaddison / Via Twitter: @whoisaddison

Rae refuted the claim by posting a photo of two beach towels, suggesting these Fourth of July “souvenirs” were what fans mistook for the flag.


Twitter: @whoisaddison / Via Twitter: @whoisaddison

But now, with this meeting igniting the flames, people aren’t buying it.


Twitter: @LuceroCorts5 / Via Twitter: @LuceroCorts5

This controversy comes just a single day after Rae received backlash for joking about how her short-lived college career prepared her to interview fighters at the UFC red carpet event for the McGregor versus Poirier fight.

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment


Twitter: @whoisaddison / Via Twitter: @whoisaddison

Which left a bad taste in the mouths of those who believe Rae’s joke took a dig at those in the competitive broadcast journalism field who work for years to get a chance at such an opportunity.

@whoisaddison This is disrespectful to all the people who go to college and work their asses off for jobs like this and sometimes don’t even get them but because Addison has clout she gets them over QUALIFIED sports journalists


Twitter: @vejijahaj_veji/ / Via Twitter: @vejijahaj_veji

Despite any rockiness with the public, Rae will soon be transitioning from our phone screens to the big screen. She was cast in a gender-swapped version of the hit She’s All That, in which she’ll make her acting debut.

