Trump’s Former Energy Chief to Push Gas Exports for Sempra

(Bloomberg) — Sempra Energy’s new infrastructure unit has hired former Trump administration official Dan Brouillette, enlisting the onetime cabinet secretary as part of its mission to expand LNG exports and other technology.

Brouillette, who served as former President Donald Trump’s energy secretary from December 2019 to January 2021, “will be a key member” of Sempra Infrastructure, the company said in an emailed statement.

“We believe our new Sempra Infrastructure business is well positioned to lead the global energy transition through three key platforms: LNG and net zero energy solutions, clean power, and modernized energy networks,” the company said.