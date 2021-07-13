Traders are withdrawing 2,000 BTC from centralized exchanges daily By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

The number of held on centralized exchanges has consistently fallen since late May, with roughly 2,000 BTC (worth roughly $66 million at current prices) flowing out of exchanges daily.

Glassnode’s July 12 Week On-Chain report found that Bitcoin reserves on centralized exchanges have fallen back to levels not seen since April, the month that saw BTC blast to its all-time high of roughly $65,000.

Net BTC transfer volume to/from exchanges: Glassnode