Traders are withdrawing 2,000 BTC from centralized exchanges daily By Cointelegraph

Traders are withdrawing 2,000 BTC from centralized exchanges daily
The number of held on centralized exchanges has consistently fallen since late May, with roughly 2,000 BTC (worth roughly $66 million at current prices) flowing out of exchanges daily.
Glassnode’s July 12 Week On-Chain report found that Bitcoin reserves on centralized exchanges have fallen back to levels not seen since April, the month that saw BTC blast to its all-time high of roughly $65,000.
