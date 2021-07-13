Tokyo Steel to hike some prices in August on robust demand

Article content

TOKYO — Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd will raise prices in August by up to 4.7% for some of its steel products to reflect a tight market situation, Japan’s top electric-arc furnace steelmaker said on Tuesday.

The company hiked prices for its heavy plates by 4.9% this month, but left other prices unchanged to ensure the market absorbed a hike last month.

“Overseas steel markets have been strong, especially in the United States and Europe, and the prices are expected to remain solid, due to robust demand and higher prices of raw materials,” the company said in a statement.