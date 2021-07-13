Tilda Swinton Timothée Chalamet Prank Cannes Festival

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
37

The way she just flipped him around like a pancake is sending me.

Timothée Chalamet walked the red carpet rocking Tom Ford at the Cannes Film Festival and, naturally, everyone lost their goddamn minds.


Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic / Getty Images

I am the everyone in question.

Live cam of me, currently.


Twitter: @niallschalamet / Via Twitter: @niallschalamet

The Cartier jewelry, the short hair, the CARTILAGE PIERCINGS. This man won’t let me breathe!

Well, right next to Timmy was his bestie Tilda Swinton, one of his co-stars in Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch.


John Macdougall / AFP via Getty Images

Just look at these cuties!


Kate Green / Getty Images

And like the besties they are, Tilda pulled a prank on Timothée following the film’s premiere, when it received one of the incredibly long standing ovations the film festival is notorious for.

Look at what Tilda Swinton did to Timothee Chalamet during ‘The French Dispatch’ standing ovation. #Cannes2021


Twitter: @RaminSetoodeh / Via Twitter: @RaminSetoodeh

Tilda deftly stuck her name card reserving her seat to Timothée’s back and swiftly swung him around to display her name.

Personally, I think this was a great use of the extended standing ovation moment — which lasted literally all of 9 minutes.

She did it with such grace…such cold calculation.


Christophe Simon / AFP via Getty Images

Brilliantly-executed, 11/10, would love to see it recreated.

In conclusion, Tilda and Timmy, I am free on Thursday if you are free on Thursday. I would love to hang out and pull pranks on Thursday, since that is when I am free.


Kate Green / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR