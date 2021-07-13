Tilda Swinton Timothée Chalamet Prank Cannes Festival

And like the besties they are, Tilda pulled a prank on Timothée following the film’s premiere, when it received one of the incredibly long standing ovations the film festival is notorious for.

Look at what Tilda Swinton did to Timothee Chalamet during ‘The French Dispatch’ standing ovation. #Cannes2021

Twitter: @RaminSetoodeh / Via Twitter: @RaminSetoodeh

Tilda deftly stuck her name card reserving her seat to Timothée’s back and swiftly swung him around to display her name.