The9 signs green Bitcoin mining deal with Russian firm BitRiver By Cointelegraph

The9 signs green Bitcoin mining deal with Russian firm BitRiver
The9, a Chinese internet company listed on the Nasdaq, is moving forward with its cryptocurrency mining plans by signing a contract with a major Russian data center operator.
The company announced Monday that it has signed a crypto-mining hosting agreement with Russian crypto mining services provider BitRiver through its fully-owned subsidiary, NBTC.
