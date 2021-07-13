The Elite Cast Found Out Which Character They Really Are?

Are you more Omar or Rebeka?

Just when I thought Élite couldn’t get any wilder, they released Season 4 with new characters and off-the-wall storylines, and I couldn’t get enough!

To celebrate — and to feed my obsession with the show — we sat down with stars Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán) and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) to find out which character from the show truly matches their personality.


BuzzFeed Celeb

In English, the GIF translates to “I didn’t wan’t to say that. The piece [suit] looks good.”

No spoilers, but these were Miguel and Georgina’s reactions after finding out their results:


Check out the full video below to watch all the fun ensue and to see which character from the show they ended up with!

View this video on YouTube


BuzzFeed Celeb / Jennifer Park

Want to play along with the cast? Take the quiz below to find your perfect personality match from Élite:

