The Elite Cast Found Out Which Character They Really Are?

Just when I thought Élite couldn’t get any wilder, they released Season 4 with new characters and off-the-wall storylines, and I couldn’t get enough!
To celebrate — and to feed my obsession with the show — we sat down with stars Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán) and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) to find out which character from the show truly matches their personality.
No spoilers, but these were Miguel and Georgina’s reactions after finding out their results:
Check out the full video below to watch all the fun ensue and to see which character from the show they ended up with!
Want to play along with the cast? Take the quiz below to find your perfect personality match from Élite:
