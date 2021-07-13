That Said With Michael Zeldin Livestream with CNN Legal Analyst Asha Rangappa and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner CommPRO Free Livestream – Wednesday, July 14th @ 10:30 AM ET

New York City, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via NGO Wire)

Join Michael Zeldin as he speaks with CNN Legal Analyst Asha Rangappa and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner as they discuss the legal issues faced by former President Trump and his ecosystem. Topics will include Trump’s attacks on the social media companies which banned him from their platforms, the criminal indictment and continuing investigation of Weisselberg and the Trump Organization by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the Department of Justice investigations, and prosecutions of the January 6th insurrections among others. Audience Questions and Answers will be encouraged.

Free Livestream: Wednesday, July 14th @ 10:30 AM ET

Register: https://bit.ly/3xHOI8s

Guests

Glenn Kirschner

Legal Analyst @MSNBC

Glenn is a former federal prosecutor with 30 years of trial experience. He served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia for 24 years, rising to the position of Chief of the Homicide Section. In that capacity, Glenn supervised 30 homicide prosecutors and oversaw all homicide grand jury investigations and prosecutions in Washington, DC. Prior to joining the DC U.S. Attorney’s Office, Glenn served more than six years on active duty as an Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) prosecutor, trying court-martial cases and handling criminal appeals, including espionage and death penalty cases.

Asha Rangappa

Legal Analyst @CNN

Asha Rangappa is a Senior Lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and a former Associate Dean at Yale Law School. Prior to her current position, Asha served as a Special Agent in the New York Division of the FBI, specializing in counterintelligence investigations. Her work involved assessing threats to national security, conducting classified investigations on suspected foreign agents and performing undercover work. While in the FBI, Asha gained experience in electronic surveillance, interview and interrogation techniques, firearms and the use of deadly force. She has taught National Security Law and related courses at Yale University, Wesleyan University, and University of New Haven.

Host

Michael Zeldin

Host @That Said With Michael Zeldin Podcast

Michael Zeldin is a well-known and highly-regarded TV and radio analyst/commentator. He has covered many high-profile matters, including the Clinton impeachment proceedings, the Gore v. Bush court challenges, Special Counsel Robert Muller’s investigation of interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the Trump impeachment proceedings. In 2019, Michael was a Resident Fellow at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he taught a study group on Independent Investigations of Presidents.

Fay Shapiro CommPRO.biz fays@commpro.biz