Stocks boosted by Chinese data, FX up before U.S. inflation

Article content Emerging market stocks surged on Tuesday on positive cues from Chinese trade figures, while most currencies edged higher ahead of U.S. inflation data that could spur more hawkish moves from the Federal Reserve. MSCI’s index of emerging market stocks jumped 0.9% and was set for its best day in three weeks. Polish stocks were the best performers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, rising 0.5% in early trade. Data showed Chinese exports grew much faster than expected in June, pointing to a strong recovery in global demand as COVID-19 measures were eased. But officials warned that growth may slow in the second half of the year.

Article content “While a collapse in trade is highly unlikely, we do expect moderation in the months ahead as the economy gradually slows,” Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a note. Chinese blue-chip stocks rose 0.2%, as did the yuan. Tencent, one of the largest stocks on the MSCI emerging market index, surged more than 4% after China’s market regulator approved its plan to take search engine Sogou Inc private. But gains in most emerging market currencies were muted, with MSCI’s index rising 0.1%. Investors were wary of another spike in U.S. inflation, which could prompt the Fed into tightening its policy sooner than expected. South Africa’s rand sank 0.7% to a more than two-month low as investors remained on edge over civil unrest in the country.