Sterling edges lower after BoE warns some asset prices look stretched

Article content LONDON — Sterling edged lower on Tuesday after the Bank of England scrapped pandemic-era curbs on dividend payments by banks but warned some asset prices look stretched. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said its stress test showed the banking sector was well capitalized to cope with the fallout from COVID-19 on the economy. But the BoE also said in its Financial Stability Report (FSR) that some asset prices look stretched. The bank added it is keeping a close eye on the housing market and how fast rising prices translate into household indebtedness.

Article content “Sterling looks to have been pressured initially by broader risk related headwinds prior to reflecting on some of the negative references in the BoE FSR press conference,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. “Bailey has underlined heightened sensitivity to higher borrowing in weaker parts of the economy in addition to warning regarding potential threats to asset price valuations,” he added. Sterling eased 0.2% to $1.3861 against the dollar by 0850 GMT, after jumping to a two-week high on Monday. Versus the single currency, it was 0.1% lower at 85.49 pence. Traders were also closely following plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in England. Sterling has been among the top performing G10 currencies this year following Britain’s quick vaccination rollout, which encouraged hopes for a quick economic recovery.