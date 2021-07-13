S&P Dow Jones Indices launches new cryptocurrency indexes By Cointelegraph

S&P Dow Jones Indices, the leading index provider of some of the world’s largest equity benchmarks, has launched a new cryptocurrency index that tracks the performance of the broader digital asset market.

The S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index, labelled BDM, tracks more than 240 digital assets at launch and represents an expansion of the firm’s recently launched crypto benchmarks.