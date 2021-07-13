Singapore’s Temasek reports record portfolio value, boosted by market rally By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Temasek logo is seen at the annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s Temasek Holdings reported a 25% rise in its portfolio value to a record S$381 billion ($282 billion) in the year ended March 2021, with gains powered by a global equities rally and the public listing of some of its holdings.

The gain in its portfolio value came after a 2.2% drop in the previous year, with the state investor notching up record investments and divestments in the latest year, Temasek executives told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ranked among the biggest investors in the world, Temasek is anchored in Asia, with a 64% exposure to the region as measured by underlying assets of its portfolio companies, most of which are in China and Singapore.

($1 = 1.3505 Singapore dollars)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR