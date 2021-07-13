‘Shotime’ pitches a frenzy for Japanese sports company Zett

Article content TOKYO — Shares of a little-known Japanese sports gear company have jumped more than 50% in recent days, a rally traders link to excitement over Shohei Ohtani’s success in U.S. Major League Baseball. Shares of Zett, a sports gear wholesaler, have seen spikes in prices as well as trading volume. The company’s shares dipped 0.8% on Tuesday, but are still 52% higher since Thursday and have lifted the company’s market capitalisation by 2.7 billion yen ($24.5 million) to 7.8 billion yen.

Article content Trading volume in the normally illiquid shares also surged, with 24.5 million shares changing hands over the last four business days, 6.7 times more than their total trading during the first half of this year. Japanese baseball professional Ohtani, also known as Shotime, has an ability to both pitch and hit at an elite level. His skills will be on display on Tuesday in Denver, when he becomes the first player in history to pitch and hit in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. The trading frenzy is driven in part by speculation his performance could boost the popularity of baseball and increase demand for sports gear. On the online board of Yahoo Finance, popular with retail traders, some bet the rally could go further. “Popularity of baseball will soar. Let’s buy more,” said one.