Scarlett Johansson And Florence Pugh Are Such BFFs

Black Widow came out last Friday and it has driven fans crazy (in a good way) not only with its story, family dynamics, callbacks to different MCU movies, brilliant villain and emotional post-credit scene.
1.
When they first met, both of them engaged in “trust exercises,” which involved guiding each other while blindfolded. Pugh tells, “And then from that point onward, we kind of did it to each other. It was instant sisterly bonding.”
2.
Florence was quite nervous and thrilled on meeting Scarlett Johansson for the first time. But soon they got comfortable with each other and ended up tickling each other as part of that trust building exercise.
3.
Scarlett recalls that during their bike chase scene, she and Florence Pugh were strapped together by a harness and Pugh would pull Scarlett’s hairs from behind.
4.
Florence had this to say about the same scene.
5.
O-T Fagbenle revealed this kernel of information in a talk with EW.
6.
Even Scarlett Johansson was a bit nervous before meeting her on screen sister. She was a bit intimidated and “geeked out” by Pugh. It seems it was sisterhood at first sight.
7.
These photos were at the 2020 Academy Awards. You can literally feel the sister energy between them.
8.
While talking to The Sunday Times, Florence Pugh revealed that the best part about working on Black Widow was remaining stuck to ScarJo for long periods of time.
9.
ScarJo: “I have to watch out for her all of the time, because she tries to trip me a lot.”
FloPugh: “Into giving me hugs!”
10.
Their scene where Yelena demolishes Natasha’s landing pose was borne out of their on set sisterly bonding.
11.
The director too felt the energy of these newly minted sisters.
12.
Pugh revealed that Scarlett Johansson was quite good at sharing her food on set and used to feed her a lot. Seems Pugh has got an elder sister now.
15.
ScarJo is Pugh’s biggest fan. She says, “Florence is a stick of dynamite. She is so energetic, so fresh, soulful and mischievous. She is a really dynamic person. She is so funny and so naughty and such a troublemaker. She’s such a loveable person.”
