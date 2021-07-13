Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.35% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Arabian Shield Coop Insurance Co (SE:), which rose 5.60% or 1.30 points to trade at 24.52 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:) added 4.91% or 7.60 points to end at 162.40 and Al Omran Industrial & Trading Co (SE:) was up 4.03% or 4.80 points to 123.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ALAHLI TAKAFUL COMPANY (SE:), which fell 5.96% or 2.35 points to trade at 37.05 at the close. Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff .Co (SE:) declined 3.88% or 7.00 points to end at 173.20 and Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) was down 2.42% or 1.50 points to 60.50.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 121 to 79 and 5 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.15% or 0.11 to $73.99 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.12% or 0.09 to hit $75.25 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.21% or 3.75 to trade at $1809.65 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.36% to 4.4321, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.33% at 92.565.