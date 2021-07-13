Satoshi Lives? A Huge Wallet Was Activated, Containing $26 Million in BTC By DailyCoin



Satoshi Lives? A Huge Wallet Was Activated, Containing $26 Million in BTC



A mystery of the past has caught up with the crypto industry. An all but forgotten wallet was activated after almost 10 years of inactivity. On top of that, it contains an astonishing amount of money – almost $26 million worth of bitcoins.

As tweeted by the popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert, the sleeping Bitcoin address was activated after 9.1 years of silence.

A dormant address containing 791 #BTC (26,147,621 USD) has just been activated after 9.1 years!https://t.co/Zc5D647ZMx — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) July 12, 2021

The inactive cryptocurrency wallet held 791 bitcoins, which converts to over $26.3 million at BTC’s current value of over $33,200. According to Whale Alert, 640 of these bitcoins, worth over $21M, were withdrawn from the account on July 12th.

The mysterious wallet was created back in June of 2012, almost 14 months after the biggest enigma of cryptocurrency space, Satoshi Nakamoto, vanished from the internet.

The legendary Bitcoin creator shared his final emails on April 26th, 2011 before he went completely offline.

Not the First Blast from the Past

The recent awakening of the Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet is not the only one to have occurred this year. Back in March, Whale Alert reported the “resurrection” of another Satoshi-era BTC wallet. 5000 bitcoins were transferred from the wallet, which had previously been inactive for more than 7 years.

A similar move to this recent one was noted at the end of February 2021, when 2189 bitcoins, worth over $105M at the time, were transferred from the sleeping wallet.

On The Flipside

Sufficient evidence to be able to link these peculiar stories to Satoshi is still lacking. However, if it is him withdrawing dormant Bitcoins from the past, it might be the most romantic material version of the sleeping beauty.

