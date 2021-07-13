Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime win dismissal of Roy Moore defamation lawsuit

Article content NEW YORK — British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Tuesday won the dismissal of a $95 million defamation lawsuit by Roy Moore, a former U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama who claimed he was tricked into being portrayed falsely as a sex offender on Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan said Moore’s signed consent agreement barred him from suing Baron Cohen, Showtime and its parent ViacomCBS Inc over the July 2018 broadcast, including for intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud.

Article content Moore, 74, sued over an interview with Baron Cohen in Washington, D.C., where the former Republican chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court expected to receive an award for supporting Israel. Baron Cohen, disguised as fictional Israeli anti-terrorism expert Erran Morad, instead demonstrated a wand-like device that purportedly detected pedophiles and beeped when waved near Moore, who walked out. In a 26-page decision, Cronan said the segment was “clearly a joke,” and no reasonable viewer would see it differently. “It is simply inconceivable that the program’s audience would have found a segment with Judge Moore activating a supposed pedophile-detecting wand to be grounded in any factual basis,” Cronan wrote.