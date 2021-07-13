Regulatory crackdown may be good for crypto By Cointelegraph

Former Bitmain CEO Jihan Wu: Regulatory crackdown may be good for crypto
Jihan Wu, crypto billionaire and the co-founder and ex-CEO of (BTC) mining giant Bitmain, believes that the current wave of regulatory interventions in the crypto industry may be “a good thing in the long term.”
Speaking to CNBC during the Asia Tech x Singapore conference this week, Wu noted that the sector had already grown almost to “a trillion dollar market cap industry,” with over 10% of United States citizens having some involvement with the new asset class. In these conditions, he argued that stronger regulatory involvement would be a net gain for crypto over time:
