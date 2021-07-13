Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare Legally Blonde Pictures

“Time flies when you’re busy using legal jargon in your everyday life.”
It’s been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon introduced us to her pink-loving Harvard grad character known as Elle Woods.
In honor of the movie’s big milestone, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share some rare behind-the-scenes pictures from Legally Blonde.
“Omigod you guys ….#LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY!” she wrote. “Time flies when you’re busy using legal jargon in your everyday life.”
“But truly… playing Elle Woods was the role of a lifetime and I’m so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all,” Witherspoon continued.
“Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, Halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades!” the Wild actor added. “💕 I wonder… what will Elle do next?”
Good question! Witherspoon shared some fun behind-the-scenes pictures with her and her co-stars on-set.
There was one of Witherspoon in the salon after her famous “bend-and-snap” scene.
“This was a time before cameras on phones,” Blair wrote on Instagram when she celebrated the movie’s 20th anniversary. “I walked around with a tiny vintage camera but never remembered to take many.”
“I was too busy hanging out with Matt Davis talking in my trailer, or watching Reese work.”
Oh, how time flies! After 20 years, I still haven’t lost the urge to watch Legally Blonde after every waking moment.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!